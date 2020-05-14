Elective surgeries to resume at Wellington Regional Medical Center

Wellington Regional Medical Center has resumed certain elective surgeries. The announcement was made Thursday, May 14, three days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted the ban on elective surgeries in Palm Beach County.

Wellington Regional suspended elective surgeries on March 23 toprotect patients, visitors and staff from Covid-19. During the suspension of the surgeries, cases considered emergencies were still performed at the hospital.

The surgery team at Wellington Regional is working with physician offices to accommodate the scheduling of surgeries and procedures that were postponed or that may have recently become a health priority. Patients are encouraged to contact their surgeon or physician for more information.

“I want to assure the public that we are doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of patients and staff during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Pam Tahan, Wellington Regional CEO. “Rooms that have contained a confirmed or suspected Covid patient are terminally cleaned when the patients is discharged.”

Wellington Regional has implemented additional safety protocols including:

Screening temperature checks and asking health questions at entry points before anyone is allowed to enter the hospital;

Deep cleaning and disinfection;

Suspending patients visitations;

Practicing appropriate social distancing;

Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols including the use of UV light sterilization as a further method of disinfection.

Currently, Wellington Regional continues to restrict visitation at the hospital. Surgical patients must be dropped off at the main entrance of the hospital. Loved ones are asked to wait in the car during the surgery or return home and wait for the hospital to contact them with updates and when the patient is ready to be picked up to return home.

The only exception to the visitation restriction is that one adult will be permitted in the hospital to support laboring or recently delivered moms.

“We know the visitation restriction can be inconvenient, but we are following the CDC and the State Department of Health recommendations to help reduce the potential spread of Covid-19,” said Tahan. “Our top priority is to ensure that we are providing a quality experience for patients where they can feel safe during their hospitalization.”