DDA to distribute free face masks to downtown businesses on May 15

May 14, 2020
The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority will distribute free face masks to downtown businesses Friday, May 15, to encourage a safe return to restaurants and retail stores now that some Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

The masks were manufactured by West Palm Beach based-Zeidel & Co. and are being handed out by the DDA for patrons and employees of downtown businesses to use in accordance with the CDC’s recommended safety guidelines. The soft cotton fabric masks are embroidered with “Downtown West Palm Beach” and come in gray or ivory.

Stores along the 100 and 200 blocks of Clematis Street will receive the first order of masks on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday. Businesses there include American Craft Aleworks, E.R. Bradley’s, Grease, Lynora’s, Pioneer Linens, Pistache French Bistro, Pizza Girls, Rocco’s Tacos, Starbucks and Tapeo.

