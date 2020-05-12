Village of Wellington opens new Covid-19 testing site

Wellington opens new Covid-19 testing site

May 12, 2020
Walk-up Covid-19 testing for residents in the Western Communities will be available in Wellington starting Wednesday, May 13.

The Village of Wellington is partnering with Premier Family Health to provide testing by appointment only to area residents ages 12 and older at Village Park Gymnasium, 11700 Pierson Rd. in Wellington. Health officials from Premier Family Health will conduct the tests.

Testing will be available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents. Appointments are currently being scheduled through May 22. To schedule an appointment, visit Wellingtonfl.gov/Testing. For those without computer access or who need assistance with scheduling an appointment, call (561) 868-8624.

Health officials remind the public to wear protective facial covering at the testing site to ensure the health and safety of testing staff and community members.

