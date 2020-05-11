Village of Wellington to continue distributing free meals on Tuesdays

Wellington officials have announced the village will continue partnering with Feeding South Florida to distribute free meals on Tuesdays.

Distributions will take place at The Mall at Wellington Green from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays until further notice, on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Area volunteers will assist the Wellington staff in distributing fresh produce and perishable food items provided by Feeding South Florida to those in need. The distribution site is the Nordstrom’s parking lot between Dillard’s and Macy’s at The Mall at Wellington Green, 10300 Forest Hill Blvd.

Wellington officials requests that drivers and their passengers remain in their vehicles and open their trunk or window when it’s their turn in line.

For a list of other local food distribution sites, visit Feeding South Florida’s Covid-19 website.