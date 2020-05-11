Wellington to continue distributing free meals on Tuesdays

Village of Wellington to continue distributing free meals on Tuesdays

The village continues its partnership with Feeding South Florida at The Mall at Wellington Green Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. until further notice.

May 11, 2020
0 203
Share

Wellington officials have announced the village will continue partnering with Feeding South Florida to distribute free meals on Tuesdays.

Distributions will take place at The Mall at Wellington Green from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays until further notice, on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Area volunteers will assist the Wellington staff in distributing fresh produce and perishable food items provided by Feeding South Florida to those in need. The distribution site is the Nordstrom’s parking lot between Dillard’s and Macy’s at The Mall at Wellington Green, 10300 Forest Hill Blvd.

Wellington officials requests that drivers and their passengers remain in their vehicles and open their trunk or window when it’s their turn in line. 

For a list of other local food distribution sites, visit Feeding South Florida’s Covid-19 website.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Wellington shows its gratitude to healthcare workers with blaring parade

Wellington shows its gratitude to healthcare workers…

May 11, 2020
Photo of Wellington residents invited to join in tonight’s parade honoring healthcare workers

Wellington residents invited to join in tonight’s…

May 11, 2020
Photo of Area restaurant owner thanks Wellington Regional healthcare workers with pizzas

Area restaurant owner thanks Wellington Regional healthcare…

May 8, 2020
Photo of Village of Wellington to honor local healthcare workers with parade

Village of Wellington to honor local healthcare…

May 5, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close