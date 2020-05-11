Wellington shows its gratitude to healthcare workers with blaring parade

It was hard to determine who was making the most noise – the procession of Sheriff’s cruisers and fire rescue trucks with sirens wailing, the multitude of Wellington residents in their cars honking their horns, or the dozens of grateful healthcare workers at Wellington Regional Medical Center ringing cowbells and other noisemakers as the vehicles slowly passed.

One thing was for certain Monday evening, and that was the outpouring of love and gratitude for these healthcare workers.

The Village of Wellington, including council members, community religious leaders and residents young and old, showed its support for area healthcare workers Monday, May 11, with a blaring parade of more than 50 vehicles that traveled past the entrance of Wellington Regional during its evening shift change.

Hanging out of most every car were passengers waving their arms and holding handmade signs. Some read, “Thank you Healthcare Heroes” and others read, “We are praying for you.”

Many of the cars were adorned with colorful balloons as they passed the healthcare onlookers waving back, some holding pom poms, others making sure to record this moment on their phones.

The parade, put together by the Village of Wellington along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, coincided with National Hospital Week.

It was the village’s way of showing its gratitude for the sacrifices and dedication of local healthcare professionals who continue to keep us safe during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Last Friday, Tommy Caraccia, owner of Two Twisted Italians, donated 40 large pizzas to healthcare workers at the hospital, and numerous other businesses and organizations have donated meals and treats over the past two months. Recently, the Village of Wellington and Schaefer Drugs helped fill Wellington Regional’s lobby with beautiful handmade thank you cards created by local students.

“The way the community has responded to Wellington Regional during the Covid pandemic has been both humbling and inspiring,” said Wellington Regional Medical Center CEO Pam Tahan. “It is a reflection of the generosity of the community that Wellington Regional is proud to support.”