Village of Wellington to honor local healthcare workers with parade

Wellington residents invited to join in tonight’s parade honoring healthcare workers

Anyone interested in joining the parade must meet Wellington staff at the Nordstrom parking lot at 6 p.m.

May 11, 2020
0 536
Share

The Village of Wellington will show its appreciation and support for local healthcare workers May 11 with a parade that will travel past Wellington Regional Medical Center during the shift change between 6:45 and 7:15 p.m. 

The parade coincides with National Hospital Week, which runs May 10-16.  The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, village council members and community religious leaders will participate in the vehicle parade. 

Residents are also invited to participate. All residents interested in joining the parade must meet Wellington staff and first responders at the Nordstrom parking lot at The Mall at Wellington Green at 6 p.m. Drivers and their passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times. 

Wellington officials note that due to safety and logistics reasons, only those outlined above will be taking part in the procession.  

National Hospital Week highlights every aspect of the hospital health care system and the men and women involved in keeping our communities healthy. 

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Wellington shows its gratitude to healthcare workers with blaring parade

Wellington shows its gratitude to healthcare workers…

May 11, 2020
Photo of Village of Wellington to continue distributing free meals on Tuesdays

Village of Wellington to continue distributing free…

May 11, 2020
Photo of Area restaurant owner thanks Wellington Regional healthcare workers with pizzas

Area restaurant owner thanks Wellington Regional healthcare…

May 8, 2020
Photo of Village of Wellington to honor local healthcare workers with parade

Village of Wellington to honor local healthcare…

May 5, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close