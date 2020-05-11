Wellington residents invited to join in tonight’s parade honoring healthcare workers

The Village of Wellington will show its appreciation and support for local healthcare workers May 11 with a parade that will travel past Wellington Regional Medical Center during the shift change between 6:45 and 7:15 p.m.

The parade coincides with National Hospital Week, which runs May 10-16. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, village council members and community religious leaders will participate in the vehicle parade.

Residents are also invited to participate. All residents interested in joining the parade must meet Wellington staff and first responders at the Nordstrom parking lot at The Mall at Wellington Green at 6 p.m. Drivers and their passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times.

Wellington officials note that due to safety and logistics reasons, only those outlined above will be taking part in the procession.

National Hospital Week highlights every aspect of the hospital health care system and the men and women involved in keeping our communities healthy.