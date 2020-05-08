Covid-19: Palm Beach County Clerk to reopen offices May 11

The Palm Beach County Clerk & Comptroller office has announced it will resume public services at all county locations Monday, May 11 beginning at 8 a.m.

Customers will again be able to pay a traffic ticket, record mortgages and deeds or conduct other business in person. New protocols have been implemented for those visiting Clerk & Comptroller offices. Those protocols include:

All visitors to Clerk & Comptroller offices are required to wear face coverings;

Plexiglass dividers have been installed in customer service areas to provide an additional layer of security for customers and employees;

Visitors are asked to comply with floor decals spaced six feet apart inside customer lobbies to ensure adequate social distancing;

Allowing Only those with direct Clerk & Comptroller business are allowed to enter and line up in lobbies;

Lobbies will be monitored to ensure they do not exceed capacity to meet social distancing guidelines.

“Our community depends on our office to provide many essential services,” said Clerk & Comptroller Sharon R. Bock. “While many of our services are available online, we know there are customers who want to visit us in person to do business. Our new protocols ensure that we safely serve any customer who needs to come to any of our offices.”

Also beginning May 11, wedding ceremonies will be performed by appointment only at the Clerk & Comptroller’s courthouse locations in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Belle Glade, and at its office at the Midwestern Communities Service Center in Royal Palm Beach. Marriage licenses will continue to be issued by appointment only at the Clerk & Comptroller’s four courthouse locations and the Midwestern Communities Service Center office.

Wedding ceremony participants will be limited to the couples only. To schedule an appointment for a marriage license or ceremony, call

(561) 355-4489 for the Main Courthouse in West Palm Beach;

(561) 784-1270 for the Midwestern Communities Service Center in Royal Palm Beach;

(561) 992-1423 for the West County Courthouse in Belle Glade.

For more information about the Clerk & Comptroller’s online services or its social distancing guidelines, visit mypalmbeachclerk.com.