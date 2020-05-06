Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League creates humane education program

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League has announced the creation of its humane education department and has hired Shellie Kalmore to fill the role of humane education manager.

The department’s main belief is that people, animals and environment are all connected, and the program will focus on teaching people of all ages to respect all life on the planet and to feel empowered to take action and help make the world a better place.

The goal of the department’s education programs, headed by Kalmore, is to empower people to make a lifetime of good choices in our treatment of all living things and the world we share. Funding for the department is provided by Spring Point Partners LLC.

Kalmore has spent her career in the development of educational strategies, programs and innovative experiences. With a mix of for-profit and nonprofit leadership through her work with organizations including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the Nashville Zoo, she has provided countless people the opportunities to celebrate and connect with the natural world.

Kalmore holds a B.A in Biology and Psychology from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa. and an M.S. in Museum Education from Bank Street College in Manhattan.

“It is important to me that I make valuable contributions to my organization and learning community, and nothing underscores that more than helping people develop a love and respect for the living world,” said Kalmore. “I am looking forward to my new role and sharing my passion for connecting people in fun and exciting programs and experiences at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.”

The Humane Education Department will host Virtual Story Time weekly beginning May 6 at 10 a.m. via its Facebook page and on its website. Also visit the website for more information on upcoming programs, including camps, tours, workshops and birthday parties.