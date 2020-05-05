Village of Wellington to honor local healthcare workers with parade

May 5, 2020
The Village of Wellington will show its appreciation and support for local healthcare workers May 11 with a parade that will travel past Wellington Regional Medical Center during the shift change between 6:45 and 7:15 p.m. 

The parade coincides with National Hospital Week, which runs May 10-16.  The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, village council members and community religious leaders will participate in the vehicle parade. 

Wellington officials note that due to safety and logistics reasons, only those outlined above will be taking part in the procession.  

National Hospital Week highlights every aspect of the hospital health care system and the men and women involved in keeping our communities healthy. 

