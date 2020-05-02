Free meals from Feeding South Florida to be distributed May 5 in Wellington

The Village of Wellington will partner with Feeding South Florida to distribute free meals at The Mall at Wellington Green Tuesday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The village announced that Wellington staff and volunteers from the Wellington Rotary Club and the Crowne Pearls of Wellington will distribute fresh produce and perishable food items provided by Feeding South Florida to those in need. The distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

The distribution will take place in the Nordstrom’s Parking lot between Dillard’s and Macy’s at The Mall at Wellington Green, 10300 Forest Hill Blvd.

For a list of Feeding South Florida’s other local food distribution sites, visit feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19.