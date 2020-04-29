Meathead’s BBQ gives out 250 free meals to community

Although hundreds of area restaurants are feeling the effects of lost business due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Meathead’s BBQ Restaurant in Royal Palm Beach decided now was the perfect time to say thank you.

And for owners Shay and Marcel Hicks, the best way to say thank you was to give away 250 free meals Wednesday, April 29.

The free food giveaway was promoted on social media and resulted in all 250 meals being handed out in just more than one hour.

“We originally planned to give out 200 meals between 1 and 3 p.m., but we made sure to have an extra 50 meals prepared in case we needed them,” said Shay Hicks soon after the event. “The giveaway was supposed to last two hours, but I didn’t think we’d run out of food that fast.”

Each meal consisted of a quarter chicken, corn, baked beans and the restaurant’s own special barbecue sauce.

Dozens of cars lined up early in the parking lot of The Crossroads shopping center at the corner of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and Okeechobee Boulevard to receive one meal per passenger, causing a bit of a backup.

“It was a big turnout, but everything ran smoothly,” said Shay, who along with Marcel, opened the doors to Meathead’s just 10 months ago.

“We’ve only been open 10 months, but we wanted to show our appreciation to the community, who has supported us from the beginning,” said Shay. “There’s so many people in need right now, but many of them won’t tell you that. They really don’t want to talk about that. We just felt that it was the right thing to do.”

Meathead’s BBQ is at 1232 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., in Royal Palm Beach.