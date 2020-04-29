Keiser swim coach named Palm Beach County coach of the year

The Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Wednesday, April 29, that Keiser University’s swimming coach Adam Epstein was named Coach of the Year by the Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Fame.

In three years as head coach of both the men’s and women’s swim teams, Epstein led the men to three straight NAIA National Championships and the women to back-to-back runner-up finishes. Epstein’s efforts also earned him NAIA Coach of the Year for a third time.

Under Epstein, the men concluded the most recent championship with 30 individual All-Americans, five All-American relay teams, four Relay National Championship teams and eight Individual National Champions. Additionally, the women had 25 individual All-Americans, five All-American relay teams, two National Championship relay teams, and two Individual National Champions.

The award is presented by the Law Firm of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, and Fronrath.

Pictured above: Keiser University swimming coach Adam Epstein. Photo courtesy of Keiser University.