Wellington announces phased reopening of parks, natural areas

April 28, 2020
The Village of Wellington will start a phased reopening of parks and natural areas beginning Wednesday, April 29, according to an email from the village’s communications department sent out Tuesday afternoon.

The email states that visitors to these parks and facilities must follow the social distancing guidelines as outlined by the CDC. Visitors must also bring their own drinks, hand sanitizer and mask.

The parks and facilities that will reopen are:

  • Village Park
  • Wellington Environmental Preserve (observation tower remains closed)
  • Select neighborhood parks (see complete list at Wellingtonfl.gov/Parks)
  • Select sports fields (see complete list at Wellingtonfl.gov/Parks)
  • Wellington Tennis Center (singles only)
  • Boat Ramp
  • Equestrian Trails
  • Walking trails
  • Golf Courses

The hours of operation vary by park and facility. Please check Wellington’s website for specific hours.

Play field sports (baseball, football, soccer, lacrosse, etc.) are still prohibited. It is also prohibited to share sporting equipment and to gather in groups of 10 or more.

The village also states that the following facilities remain closed until further notice:

  • Village Park Gymnasium
  • Wellington Aquatics Complex
  • Playgrounds (including Scott’s Place & Tiger Shark Cove)
  • Wellington Dog Park
  • Pavilions

