West Palm Beach to host telephone town hall April 27

The City of West Palm Beach is inviting residents and area businesses to join its town hall meeting over the phone to be held Monday, April 27 from 5 to 6 p.m.

During the telephone town hall, the city will provide updates on COVID-19 relief efforts, resources available to support residents, small business relief programs, and updates from federal, state and county leaders, which include:

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel (District 21);

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner;

West Palm Beach Fire Chief Diana Matty;

Florida Small Business Development Center Network CEO Michael W. Myhre.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions over the phone, but are asked to register in advance to participate. Once registered, the city’s telephone town hall system will call participants on Monday at 5 p.m. to join the conversation. The call will last approximately one hour.

To register, visit wpb.org/townhall.