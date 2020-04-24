Wellington to distribute corn, snacks April 27 at Village Park

The Village of Wellington will distribute snack kits and fresh corn to residents Monday, April 27 on a first-come, first-served basis in partnership with the United Way of Palm Beach County, Flipany and U.S. Sugar.

The event will be held at Wellington’s Village Park, 11700 Pierson Rd. from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Traffic will be directed to enter Village Park through 120th Avenue and follow the signage for the drive-through pick-up site.

Wellington staff will wear personal protective gear as they handle and distribute the food. Village officials ask that drivers and their passengers remain in their vehicles and open their trunk or window in order to practice social distancing and keep everyone safe.

The village also is getting assistance from Walgreens, Florida Blue, Wellington Regional Medical Center, Palms West Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Health Specialty Center, Healthy Partners and Humana for providing re-usable bags for this distribution.