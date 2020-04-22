Central Palm Beach County Chamber to host business webinar on April 27

Local experts will offer advice to small business owners on what they should be thinking about now, and planning for re-opening full time.

April 22, 2020
The Central Palm Beach County Chamber is encouraging the local business community not to wait until the day businesses can reopen to get questions answered.

In an effort to aid small businesses to prepare ahead of time, The Central Palm Beach County Chamber will host a webinar Monday, April 27 to help guide small business owners in getting their businesses up and running again when the green light is given.

Titled “Post-COVID-19 Conference Call: What You Need to Know Reopening Your Business,” the webinar will feature local experts from the legal and insurance professions who will provide information business owners should be thinking about now.

Speakers include Rikki Lober Bagatell from Shutts & Bowen; Brian Buckstein and Frank Gonzalez from Gonzalez, Shenkman & Buckstein; and Ann-Marie Batten, owner of Batten Insurance Services.

The webinar, open to both chamber members and nonmembers, will take place from 2-3 p.m. Monday, April 27. To register for the free webinar, click here. The webinar call-in number is (712) 775-7031 and the passcode is 438-513#.

The chamber encourages anyone with questions to email them ahead of time to info@cpbchamber.com.

