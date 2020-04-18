Help for students, parents, teachers available through PBC Library System

The Palm Beach County Library System wants to remind everyone that it has numerous resources available to aid students, parent and teachers during virtual schooling. Library staff is available by phone, email and chat to answer technology and other research questions through Ask-A-Librarian at pbclibrary.org.

Technology Assistance

For technology assistance, librarians are available through one-on-one chat. They can help you with any of your technology needs, including navigating the virtual classroom. Video chat sessions are available through the Zoom app. Call (561) 233-2600 to schedule an appointment.

Free Temporary E-Cards

The Palm Beach County Library System is offering free temporary e-cards to residents so they can access online resources and digital materials. To sign up for an e-card, visit pbclibrary.org and click on the Virtual Library icon.

ABC Mouse

The Palm Beach County Library System has partnered with Age of Learning to provide free home access to ABCmouse.com for ages 2-8, Early Learning Academy for ages 2-8, Adventure Academy for ages 8-13, and ReadingIQ for ages 2-12, while branch libraries are closed due to COVID-19. Just complete the form at pbclibrary.org/abcmouse to receive an access code to these services.

Homework Help

Tutor.com and Live Homework Help are free library services that offer online tutoring in math, science, social studies and language arts. Live one-on-one sessions are available every day from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Assistance in Spanish is available from 2 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Learning Express

Learning Express is an online learning site with skill building modules for elementary, middle and high school students. There’s also test preparation materials and practice exams including test preparation e-books. Students may take practice tests for the GED, SAT, FCAT, fire fighter, postal worker exams and many more.

Virtual Story Times

The Palm Beach County Library System is hosting Virtual Story Times on YouTube, and sharing them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m.