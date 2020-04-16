‘Thank You’ writing competition to show gratitude for healthcare workers

The Village of Wellington, in conjunction with Schaefer Drugs and the Neil S. Hirsch Boys & Girls Club, will hold a friendly competition among local schools to create “Thank You” cards for healthcare workers at Wellington Regional Medical Center and Palms West Hospital.

The competition will include Wellington elementary and middle schools to see who can create the most “Thank You” cards throughout the week of April 20. The schools with the most submissions will be treated to an ice cream social once school returns and social distancing orders have been lifted.



The staff at Wellington’s Community Services Department will also encourage youngsters to participate in the project by providing construction paper, crayons and pencils to children at the Wellington Boys & Girls Club.



At the end of the week, Wellington’s village council will join Schaefer Drugs to deliver the cards to the village’s two area hospitals. The organizers’ goal is to flood both hospitals with gratitude and words of encouragement.



Village residents who wish to join in this gratitude project may mail their “Thank You” cards to Village Hall, 12300 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington Fl, 33414, or drop them off at the designated drop-box outside of the building through Friday, April 24.