Lake Worth Playhouse to offer virtual classes beginning April 20

Though its doors may be shuttered temporarily, the Lake Worth Playhouse is making it easy for members of the community to participate in theatre activities right from their own living rooms.

A slate of children and adult virtual classes begin next week. They include:

Beginning Acting for Kids

This class is designed to prepare students with basic fundamental acting skills, monologues, scene work and the ability to share ideas creatively. Learn technique and the essential talent necessary to be an actor for the stage!

Classes will be held Mondays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for four weeks beginning April 20. Cost is $10 per week and will be taught by Cathy Randazzo Olsen. To register, visit lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/virtual-classes/.

Musical Theatre Voice for Kids

In this class, children will learn vocal technique, vocal warmups, audition prep and the ability to build an audition book and song repertoire. During this four week class, students will get songs to learn and be able to audition in front of their peers through a virtual experience.

Classes will be held Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for four weeks beginning April 22. Cost is $10 per week and will be taught by Cathy Randazzo Olsen. To register, visit lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/virtual-classes/.

Audition Intensive for Adults

This class will instruct students on how to prepare and develop effective auditioning techniques for a play. Strengthen your audition skills with seasoned director, actor and artistic director Daniel Eilola.

Classes will be held Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for four weeks beginning April 21. Cost is $10 per week. To register, visit lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/virtual-classes/.

For more information on the Lake Worth Playhouse, visit lakeworthplayhouse.org.