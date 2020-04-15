Relief fund formed to provide $1,000 to area restaurant workers in need

Area restaurant workers who are suffering financially from the Covid-19 pandemic can now request a one-time payment of $1,000 from a relief fund set up by Grandview Public Market and the Town of Palm Beach United Way.

Grants from the Community Relief Fund will be available for restaurant workers who have been laid off or who have seen a decrease in wages as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. To be eligible, individuals must be a Palm Beach County restaurant or food service employee who worked at least 90 days in the industry over the past year.

The money must be used toward essential expenses such as rent or mortgage payments, car or transportation costs, utility bills or childcare. A comprehensive list of eligibility requirements can be found on the Community Relief Funds website, communityrelief.fund.

According to the National Restaurant Association, the food industry has lost more than three million jobs and $25 billion in sales since the start of March, with more cuts likely on the horizon. Fifty percent of restaurant operators anticipate that they’ll have to lay off more workers in April.

“We asked the community how we could help and overwhelmingly the response was that people need help paying their bills,” said Chris Vila, owner and operator of Grandview Public Market, located in West Palm Beach’s Warehouse District. “We worked as quickly as possible to come up with a solution. We’ve been amazed at how people have stepped up to help the market and this is our way of paying it forward.”

The fund received an initial investment from an anonymous donor but Vila is expecting to continue to raise a considerable amount of capital to distribute to as many people as possible.

“Five dollars, ten dollars, any amount helps,” said Vila. “If everyone who used to go to restaurants or bars a few times a week donated the money they would usually tip their server or bartender, we will be able to help keep the lights on for many of those same workers.”

For more information on the Community Relief Fund, including how to apply to funds or to donate, visit communityrelief.fund.