United Way of PB County raises $150,000 for Covid-19 Response Fund

The United Way of Palm Beach County raised more than $150,000 thanks to the generosity of more than 1,500 donors during its April 10 virtual telethon with WPBF 25 News.

The donations made through Project CommUNITY: A Day of Giving, will help make it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs in our community.



For anyone who missed the telethon, donations can still be made by texting GivePBC to 41444 or by visiting unitedwaypbc.org/coronavirus-donate/ to make a donation online.

According to The United Way, one hundred percent of individual donations will be distributed to agencies within Palm Beach County that are providing critical services to our most vulnerable neighbors.