Florida to launch online SNAP grocery purchase pilot program

Florida will pilot a program for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to purchase groceries online with the use of an EBT card, according to an announcement today by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The pilot program will begin with an initial launch Thursday, April 16.

“Removing barriers and enhancing access to critical services, while supporting Florida’s infrastructure, remains a top priority for this agency, ” said DCF Secretary Chad Poppell. “This is an innovative, common sense efficiency that will strengthen our families during this time of uncertainty.”

SNAP participants are automatically eligible to participate in this program and do not need to apply.

This partnership with federal, state, and local partners will ensure Floridians can access nutritious food while also practicing social distancing and self-quarantining to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Walmart will initially launch a pilot at all five Tallahassee locations on April 16. On Tuesday, April 21, both Walmart and Amazon online purchasing will be available statewide. DCF will continue to coordinate with the USDA and the Florida Retail Federation to expand the network of retailers participating in the pilot program.

“Customers rely on us to help put food on their tables and our Pickup and Delivery options are playing a more important role than ever in helping them do that,” said Beverly Cole, Senior Director, Payment Acceptance with Walmart. “Making these services available to more and more customers, no matter how they pay is a critical step in the right direction. More than 250 of our stores in Florida have pickup options and we’ll be ready to serve customers using SNAP no matter how they shop with us.”

Walmart already accepts SNAP benefits at all its brick and mortar locations in the United States. Customers will be able to use their EBT cards and opt for curbside pick-up. Utilization of food assistance benefits remains limited to the purchasing of eligible grocery items and cannot be used to pay for delivery services.

For more information about the online purchasing pilot, visit myflfamilies.com/covid19/access.