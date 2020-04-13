Florida League of Cities honors Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig

The Florida League of Cities recently honored Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig with its annual Home Rule Hero Award for 2020.

Gerwig earned this award for her advocacy efforts to advance the League’s legislative agenda during the 2020 legislative session.

“Local self-government is the keystone of American Democracy,” said Gerwig.“ I am committed to advocating Home Rule as a way to assert, in law, our community’s mission and vision for the future, and protect our right to maintain our quality of life.”



Home Rule is the ability for a local government to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference. Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials, both elected and non-elected, who consistently responded to the League’s request to reach out to members of the legislature and help give a local perspective to an issue.

For more information on the Florida League of Cities, visit floridaleagueofcities.com.