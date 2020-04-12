Free grilled cheese sandwiches for hospitality professionals available Monday, April 13

POSTPONED: Free grilled cheese sandwiches for hospitality professionals available Monday, April 13

April 12, 2020
UPDATE:  This event has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. When a new date is set, we will post it.

Ms. Cheezious, the newest food vendor at Grandview Public Market in West Palm Beach’s Warehouse District, will serve up free, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and pita chips to all hospitality professionals Monday, April 13 from 11 a.m. until the food runs out.

The food will be served out of the vendor’s popular food truck parked in Grandview Public Market’s parking lot at 1401 Clare Ave.

In order for hospitality workers to claim their free meal, guests are asked to drive to Grandview Public Market and wait for someone to come to their cars to get their order. If guests prefer to walk to the truck’s window, a 6-foot distance from the truck and other guests will be enforced.

