Habitat Galleries encourages art collectors to browse, shop online

Jay Scott, owner of Habitat Galleries in downtown West Palm Beach, wants the community to know that though his art gallery has been closed for a month now due to the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t mean art lovers can’t find that perfect piece for their homes.

“The gallery and our artists need your support as a collector, now more than ever,” Scott said in an email.

Scott wants collectors to know that they can browse the gallery’s collections and artists online and even make purchases there. In addition, the gallery is offering some reduced pricing in an effort to beef up business.

“This is supposed to be our peak season in Florida before heading into the quiet summer months,” he added. “If you have had your eye on a piece or are interested in something you’ve seen recently, please contact us. Special pricing on work will be in effect for the next four weeks.”

To browse Habitat Galleries’ collections, click here.

To browse Habitat Galleries’ artists, click here.

Scott says the gallery will also open for private appointments by calling (561) 469-8587.