West Palm eatery shifts focus to provide low-cost groceries

WEST PALM BEACH — Popular West Palm Beach restaurant Clare’s Kitchen, known for its burgers and fried chicken, has adapted its space at the Grandview Public Market to offer low-cost groceries to the general public.

For as long as the Covid-19 health crisis exists locally, the store will be open for curbside pickup and delivery every Sunday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. Customers can place orders online or by phone.

“This community means everything to us. The people in need are our patrons, and we wouldn’t be here today without them,” said Richard Sasso, owner and executive chef of Clare’s Kitchen. “With grocery retailers doing their best to keep up with demand, it’s still difficult for many to get food and supplies. Our goal is to help fulfill that need, as well as provide a safe alternative that allows everyone to minimize contact with others and avoid lines.”

Mykel Newland, an employee at Clare’s Kitchen in the Grandview Public Market in West Palm Beach, delivers groceries curbside.

Food items Clare’s Kitchen will be selling include poultry, beef, eggs and produce along with take-home-to-heat meals. Other items include hygiene and paper supplies, including toilet paper. All items are being sold at wholesale prices to the public.

“We think this model is especially helpful for those in the most at-risk populations among us,” said Joe Muniz, general manager of Grandview Public Market. “You can get all your necessities here, with delivery handled in house at no additional cost, helping limit the amount of interaction you and your items have with others.”

For a complete list of items available at Clare’s Kitchen, visit claresscratchkitchen.com.

Pictured above: Richard Sassa, Owner of Clare’s Kitchen at the Grandview Public Market in West Palm Beach, takes orders behind the counter.