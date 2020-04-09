Scripps Research produces video series on COVID-19

Scripps Research has just released a COVID-19 video collection that takes viewers directly into scientists’ laboratories and provides a glimpse into their thought process as they work to find vulnerabilities of the pandemic virus sweeping the globe.

In this series of short videos, Scripps Research scientists discuss their strategies for developing selective, safe treatments and vaccines against the novel coronavirus on an unprecedented timescale.

Around the world, scientists are sharing data, sharing insights, pushing for the best possible vaccines and medications against COVID-19. Virologist Michael Farzan, PhD, describes the scale of the effort underway at Scripps Research.

“More than 100 Scripps Research scientists are working to decipher the dangerous new coronavirus responsible for outbreaks of respiratory illness across the globe,” says Douglas Bingham, executive vice president of Florida Operations at Scripps Research Institute. “On both U.S. coasts, teams of chemists and biologists are focused on developing antiviral therapies and vaccine prototypes which are optimized for both safety and effectiveness. Our new video series sheds light on how Scripps Research scientists are tackling this difficult task – and offers an educational look at the essential, urgent scientific work underway to protect the public from this pandemic.”

For detailed, regularly updated reports on the many ways Scripps Research scientists are addressing the pandemic, visit scripps.edu/covid-19/.

All videos in the collection can be found via the Scripps Research YouTube channel. The above video and the following links were filmed from its Jupiter, Florida campus.