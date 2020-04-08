Village of Wellington to host virtual council meetings in mid-April

According to a press release on Wednesday, April 8, from the Village of Wellington, the Wellington’s Village Agenda Review meeting on April 13 and the Village Council meeting scheduled for April 14, will be held virtually with no members of the public in attendance in the Village Hall council chambers.



Village residents will have the option to listen in or watch both meetings, and to submit public comments before the council meeting.

For the Village Agenda Review meeting, set for 4 p.m. on April 13, residents are asked to follow instructions found by clicking here.

Residents are asked to follow instructions found here for the Village Council meeting to be held April 14 at 7 p.m. To submit a public comment for this meeting, residents are asked to visit wellingtonfl.gov/PublicComment. There, residents must fill out all required information for the form to be submitted. Residents may also provide written comments by emailing Wellington’s Village Clerk, Chevelle Addie, by April 14 at 5 p.m. at VillageClerk@wellingtonfl.gov.

Another option to submit a public comment is by mail, sent to 12300 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington, FL 33414. Provide your full name and address, and if you are a village business owner, list the business name and address. If you request, your written comments will be read into the record. All other written comments received by the deadline will be distributed to the mayor and village council members prior to the start of the meeting.

Time limits will be enforced, so written comments must be limited to three minutes.