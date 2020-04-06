Palm Beach County libraries offering free temporary e-cards

Palm Beach County libraries offering free temporary e-cards

April 6, 2020
0 397
Share

Lovers of books rejoice! While the Palm Beach County Library System’s branch libraries remain closed to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, county residents who do not have a card can get a free temporary e-card to use the library system’s virtual services.

Visit pbclibrary.org/coronavirus-virtual-library to sign up for the e-card. Residents will have access to the following:

  • E-books (cloudLibrary, cloudLibrary Express, hoopla, OverDrive) including large collection fiction and nonfiction for all interests;
  • A large collection fiction and nonfiction for all interests;
  • Audiobooks (cloudLibrary, cloudLibrary Express, hoopla) to enjoy listening to a book on your computer or mobile device;
  • Magazines (Flipster) that include 66 titles of full-page, full-color magazines to view on your computer or mobile device;
  • Music (hoopla and Freegal) to stream or download music from your favorite artists;
  • E-movies and e-TV shows (hoopla) to download or stream movies and TV shows to view on your computer or mobile device.

While the libraries remain closed, the public can chat with a librarian by visiting pbclibrary.org/locations online.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Phase 3 of Clematis Streetscape project moved up one month

Phase 3 of Clematis Streetscape project moved…

April 7, 2020
Photo of Show us your ‘sheltered’ pets!

Show us your ‘sheltered’ pets!

April 1, 2020
Photo of Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival returns March 14-15

Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival returns March…

March 6, 2020
Photo of Buck Off Challenge to benefit Southeast Florida Honor Flight

Buck Off Challenge to benefit Southeast Florida…

March 3, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close