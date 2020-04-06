Palm Beach County libraries offering free temporary e-cards

Lovers of books rejoice! While the Palm Beach County Library System’s branch libraries remain closed to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, county residents who do not have a card can get a free temporary e-card to use the library system’s virtual services.

Visit pbclibrary.org/coronavirus-virtual-library to sign up for the e-card. Residents will have access to the following:

E-books (cloudLibrary, cloudLibrary Express, hoopla, OverDrive) including large collection fiction and nonfiction for all interests;

Audiobooks (cloudLibrary, cloudLibrary Express, hoopla) to enjoy listening to a book on your computer or mobile device;

Magazines (Flipster) that include 66 titles of full-page, full-color magazines to view on your computer or mobile device;

Music (hoopla and Freegal) to stream or download music from your favorite artists;

E-movies and e-TV shows (hoopla) to download or stream movies and TV shows to view on your computer or mobile device.

While the libraries remain closed, the public can chat with a librarian by visiting pbclibrary.org/locations online.