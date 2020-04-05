Trustbridge honors Hospice volunteers at annual luncheon

Trustbridge, a Hospice care provider in Palm Beach and Broward counties, honored its volunteers, called “Hospice Heroes,” at its annual luncheon held at the Boca West Country Club on Feb. 29.

More than 400 volunteers enjoyed the celebration, themed “Havana Nights.” Tunes by the local band RD Project prompted guests to dance to classic Latin music.

Gift baskets donated by various Trustbridge departments were given as prizes to this year’s distinguished volunteers.

Nancy Hanna, middle, was honored with a certificate of appreciation for a decade of volunteer service to Trustbridge. From left, Vice President of Access Dominique Renaud, Nancy Hanna, Chief Clinical Officer Jacqueline Lopez-Devine.

Vice President of Access Dominique Renaud and Manager of Volunteer Services Maura Taggart served as dual emcees and honored the full roster of nearly 800 people who dedicate their time and talents to Trustbridge. Volunteers with multiple years of service, ranging from five to 30 years, were specifically honored with pins, plaques and certificates.

Among the 69 honorees with more than five years of service were three volunteers who were awarded special “Hospice Hero” trophies: Larry Danker, Ruth Bonn and Joyce Garberoglio.

From left, Theresa Mangone was presented with a trophy to commemorate her 15 years of volunteering at Trustbridge from Vice President of Access Dominique Renaud and Chief Clinical Officer Jacqueline Lopez-Devine.

Pictured above: Ruth Bonn, middle, was presented with a Hospice Hero Award for 30 years of compassionate service as a Trustbridge volunteer. Pictured from left, President & CEO of Trustbridge Hospice Foundation Greg E. Leach, Chief Clinical Officer Jacqueline Lopez-Devine, Ruth Bonn, Ruth’s caregiver Roselene, Vice President of Access Dominique Renaud.