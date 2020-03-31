Neighborhood restaurants open for business
As we all struggle to get through this coronavirus pandemic, we are encouraged to stay home and practice social distancing. In an effort to aid local restaurants during this time, we have compiled a list of restaurants in Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach and surrounding communities – thanks to our readers – that are keeping their doors open by offering delivery, take out and curbside pickup.
If you want to add a restaurant to this list, please submit the information here. Let’s support our local restaurants during this time to help ensure they will survive and be there for us when we make it through these trying times.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Please contact the business directly for updated hours and availability. Submissions made entirely by our readers.
West Palm Beach
Il Bellagio Italian Restuarant
Take Out Only
600 South Rosemary Ave.,
West Palm Beach
(561) 659-6160
Stash House
Take Out & Delivery
430 Northwood Rd., Unit 1/2,
West Palm Beach
(561) 444-2360
Don Ramon Restaurante & Social Club
Take Out & Delivery
7101 S. Dixie Hwy.,
West Palm Beach
(561) 547-8704
Bimini Twist
Take Out Only
8480 Okeechobee Blvd.,
West Palm Beach
(561) 784-2660
Baires Café
Take Out & Delivery
1665 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Ste 105,
West Palm Beach
(561) 570-4004
DePietro’s Pizzeria and Restaurant
Take Out & Delivery
2550 Okeechobee Blvd.,
West Palm Beach
(561) 697-4992
Darbster
Take Out & Delivery
8020 S. Dixie Hwy.,
West Palm Beach
(561) 586-2622
Souvlaki Grill
Curbside Pickup & Delivery
795 Belvedere Rd.,
West Palm Beach
(561) 655-6333
Royal Palm Beach
Morgan’s Country Kitchen
Take Out & Delivery
180 Business Park Way,
Royal Palm Beach
(561) (561) 795-5285
Souvlaki Fast Royal Palm
Take Out & Delivery
1250 Royal Palm Beach Blvd.,
Royal Palm Beach
(561) 268-2709
Grandlake Chinese Restaurant
Take Out Only
7750 Okeechobee Blvd.,
Royal Palm Beach
(561) 681-1388
Two Twisted Italians Bistro
Take Out Only
100 Sansburys Way #108,
West Palm Beach
(561) 333-2333
El Black Bean Cafe
Take Out Only
7750 Okeechobee Blvd., Ste 15,
Royal Palm Beach
(561) 469-1081
OAK Bistro & Wine Bar
Take Out Only
11051 Southern Blvd., Suite 210,
Royal Palm Beach
(561) 753-6217
Wellington
Jimmy Brooklyns Pizza Parlor
Take Out & Delivery
2793 State Rd. 7, Unit 300,
Wellington
(561) 328-6401
TooJay’s Deli
Curbside Pickup & Delivery
2605 State Rd. 7,
Wellington
(561) 784-9055
Oli’s Fashion Cuisine
Take Out & Delivery
10610 Forest Hill Blvd., # 20,
Wellington
(561) 792-2220
Don Chepo’s Taco Shop
Take Out & Delivery
10660 Forest Hill Blvd., Unit 170,
Wellington
(561) 660-7391
AGLIOLIO
Take Out Only
600 12793 W. Forest Hill Blvd.,
Wellington
(561) 798-7770
Backstreets Bar & Grill
Curbside Pickup & Delivery
12771 Forest Hill Blvd.,
Wellington
(561) 795-0100
Gabriel’s Cafe & Grill
Take Out Only
12793 Forest Hill Blvd., #G,
Wellington
(561) 793-0675
Lake Worth
TaOne Asian Fusion
Curbside Pickup & Delivery
4095 State Rd. 7, Suite O,
Lake Worth
(561) 433-5108