Neighborhood restaurants open for business

March 31, 2020
As we all struggle to get through this coronavirus pandemic, we are encouraged to stay home and practice social distancing. In an effort to aid local restaurants during this time, we have compiled a list of restaurants in Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach and surrounding communities – thanks to our readers – that are keeping their doors open by offering delivery, take out and curbside pickup.

If you want to add a restaurant to this list, please submit the information here. Let’s support our local restaurants during this time to help ensure they will survive and be there for us when we make it through these trying times.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Please contact the business directly for updated hours and availability. Submissions made entirely by our readers.

West Palm Beach

Il Bellagio Italian Restuarant
Take Out Only
600 South Rosemary Ave.,
West Palm Beach
(561) 659-6160

Stash House
Take Out & Delivery
430 Northwood Rd., Unit 1/2,
West Palm Beach
(561) 444-2360

Don Ramon Restaurante & Social Club
Take Out & Delivery
7101 S. Dixie Hwy.,
West Palm Beach
(561) 547-8704

Bimini Twist
Take Out Only
8480 Okeechobee Blvd.,
West Palm Beach
(561) 784-2660

Baires Café
Take Out & Delivery
1665 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Ste 105,
West Palm Beach
(561) 570-4004

DePietro’s Pizzeria and Restaurant
Take Out & Delivery
2550 Okeechobee Blvd.,
West Palm Beach
(561) 697-4992

Darbster
Take Out & Delivery
8020 S. Dixie Hwy.,
West Palm Beach
(561) 586-2622

Souvlaki Grill
Curbside Pickup & Delivery
795 Belvedere Rd.,
West Palm Beach
(561) 655-6333


Royal Palm Beach

Morgan’s Country Kitchen
Take Out & Delivery
180 Business Park Way,
Royal Palm Beach
(561) (561) 795-5285

Souvlaki Fast Royal Palm
Take Out & Delivery
1250 Royal Palm Beach Blvd.,
Royal Palm Beach
(561) 268-2709

Grandlake Chinese Restaurant
Take Out Only
7750 Okeechobee Blvd.,
Royal Palm Beach
(561) 681-1388

Two Twisted Italians Bistro
Take Out Only
100 Sansburys Way #108,
West Palm Beach
(561) 333-2333

El Black Bean Cafe
Take Out Only
7750 Okeechobee Blvd., Ste 15,
Royal Palm Beach
(561) 469-1081

OAK Bistro & Wine Bar
Take Out Only
11051 Southern Blvd., Suite 210,
Royal Palm Beach
(561) 753-6217


Wellington

Jimmy Brooklyns Pizza Parlor
Take Out & Delivery
2793 State Rd. 7, Unit 300,
Wellington
(561) 328-6401

TooJay’s Deli
Curbside Pickup & Delivery
2605 State Rd. 7,
Wellington
(561) 784-9055

Oli’s Fashion Cuisine
Take Out & Delivery
10610 Forest Hill Blvd., # 20,
Wellington
(561) 792-2220

Don Chepo’s Taco Shop
Take Out & Delivery
10660 Forest Hill Blvd., Unit 170,
Wellington
(561) 660-7391

AGLIOLIO
Take Out Only
600 12793 W. Forest Hill Blvd.,
Wellington
(561) 798-7770

Backstreets Bar & Grill
Curbside Pickup & Delivery
12771 Forest Hill Blvd.,
Wellington
(561) 795-0100

Gabriel’s Cafe & Grill
Take Out Only
12793 Forest Hill Blvd., #G,
Wellington
(561) 793-0675


Lake Worth

TaOne Asian Fusion
Curbside Pickup & Delivery
4095 State Rd. 7, Suite O,
Lake Worth
(561) 433-5108

