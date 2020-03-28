Neighborhood restaurants open for business

As we all struggle to get through this coronavirus pandemic, we are encouraged to stay home and practice social distancing. In an effort to aid local restaurants during this time, we have compiled a list of restaurants in Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach and surrounding communities – thanks to our readers – that are keeping their doors open by offering delivery, take out and curbside pickup.

If you want to add a restaurant to this list, please submit the information here. Let’s support our local restaurants during this time to help ensure they will survive and be there for us when we make it through these trying times.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Please contact the business directly for updated hours and availability. Submissions made entirely by our readers.

West Palm Beach

Royal Palm Beach

Morgan’s Country Kitchen

Take Out & Delivery

180 Business Park Way,

Royal Palm Beach

(561) (561) 795-5285 Souvlaki Fast Royal Palm

Take Out & Delivery

1250 Royal Palm Beach Blvd.,

Royal Palm Beach

(561) 268-2709 Grandlake Chinese Restaurant

Take Out Only

7750 Okeechobee Blvd.,

Royal Palm Beach

(561) 681-1388 Two Twisted Italians Bistro

Take Out Only

100 Sansburys Way #108,

West Palm Beach

(561) 333-2333 El Black Bean Cafe

Take Out Only

7750 Okeechobee Blvd., Ste 15,

Royal Palm Beach

(561) 469-1081 OAK Bistro & Wine Bar

Take Out Only

11051 Southern Blvd., Suite 210,

Royal Palm Beach

(561) 753-6217

Wellington

AGLIOLIO

Take Out Only

600 12793 W. Forest Hill Blvd.,

Wellington

(561) 798-7770 TooJay’s Deli

Curbside Pickup & Delivery

2605 State Rd. 7,

Wellington

(561) 784-9055 Gabriel’s Cafe & Grill

Take Out Only

12793 Forest Hill Blvd., #G,

Wellington

(561) 793-0675 Don Chepo’s Taco Shop

Take Out & Delivery

10660 Forest Hill Blvd., Unit 170,

Wellington

(561) 660-7391 Jimmy Brooklyns Pizza Parlor

Take Out & Delivery

2793 State Rd. 7, Unit 300,

Wellington

(561) 328-6401 Backstreets Bar & Grill

Curbside Pickup & Delivery

12771 Forest Hill Blvd.,

Wellington

(561) 795-0100 Oli’s Fashion Cuisine

Take Out & Delivery

10610 Forest Hill Blvd., # 20,

Wellington

(561) 792-2220

Lake Worth