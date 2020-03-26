Rescue League’s 19th Annual Walk raises $115,000

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League’s 19th Annual Barry Crown Walk for the Animals, held in February, raised more than $115,000 for animals at Peggy Adams waiting to find their forever homes.

The walk took place at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach.

The pet costume contests were a highlight of the Barry Crown Walk for the Animals.

Nearly 1,500 people participated in the walk. As they completed the one-mile route down Flagler Drive, they enjoyed pet costume contests with prize baskets at center stage. Categories included Best Dressed, Most Creative and Owner/Pet Look-A-Like.

There were also local vendors and a silent auction and raffle area with prizes. The event was emceed by Jennifer Ross of Sunny 107.9 FM and WFTL 850AM, as well as Ron Burke and Vanessa Vinent of WPBF 25 News.

This year’s walk mascots were sisters Joy and Koko – two of 38 dogs rescued in February 2019 from a hoarding situation inside a Palm Beach Gardens home.

“Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League has saved over 7,090 animals in the last year alone,” said Rich Anderson, executive director/CEO of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. “With all your help and generosity, we can save the lives of countless more animals in Palm Beach County.”