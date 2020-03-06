Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival returns March 14-15

The popular Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival makes its return to Commons Park Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free two-day festival will feature a variety of fresh seafood dishes available for purchase ranging from fish, conch, lobster, shrimp, oysters, crabs and more.

Landlubbers need not fear, however, as event organizer Kathy Gilbert of POTTC Events says there will be plenty of non-seafood menu selections on hand as well – and plenty of ice-cold beer and tasty libations to wash them all down.

This pet- and family-friendly event has something for everyone. Guests will enjoy a great lineup of live entertainment on three stages including energizing reggae from the band Sweet Justice as well as several other solo acts performing guests’ favorite songs from different genres.

Saturday’s entertainment lineup kicks off with The Petty Hearts, a tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and wraps up with The Caribbean Chillers, a tribute to Jimmy Buffet. Sunday will feature Odyssey Road, the most famous Journey tribute act in the country. For a schedule of performance times, visit RoyalPalmBeachSeafoodfestival.com.

The two-day seafood festival will also feature the show-stopping “Live Shark Encounter,” a fascinating interactive show where festivalgoers watch as a diver feeds and interacts with sharks.

And what seafood event would be complete without pirates, mermaids and pirate ships? Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to meet a real mermaid and should be on the lookout for rogue pirate characters roaming about. Additionally, kids can burn off some energy in the “Little Fins Kids’ Zone” with bounce houses, slides, interactive games and more. Wristbands will be available for purchase at the festival each day.

Attendees will have the opportunity to shop and browse a bountiful assortment of unique and nautical-themed merchandise and an assortment of arts and crafts vendors.

Festivalgoers are also encouraged to support the seafood festival’s charity, The Children’s Healing Institute, by bringing an item on their wish list to drop off at the VIP Tent. The Children’s Healing Institute is the leading source for child abuse prevention and family crisis management expertise in South Florida.

Ideas for family donations include games and toys that parents can do with their children for family nights and building relationships.

Commons Park is located at 11600 Poinciana Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach. For more information, visit RoyalPalmBeachSeafoodfestival.com.