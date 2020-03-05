Palm Beach County Human Rights Council offering college scholarships

The Palm Beach County Human Rights Council is accepting applications for the Daniel S. Hall Social Justice Awards – college scholarships available to graduating LGBTQ-plus and allied high school seniors from Palm Beach County.

Each year, the organization awards the scholarships to as many as three local college-bound high school seniors who have demonstrated an interest in advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ-plus community.

The Social Justice Awards are named after Daniel S. Hall, a local attorney who has served as PBCHRC’s treasurer since 1990. Hall is a father of three, an activist and a mentor of gay youth.

Students may apply at pbchrc.org/dsh-social-justice-award. Applications are due by April 10. For more information, email Carly Cass at carlyecass@gmail.com.

