Buck Off Challenge to benefit Southeast Florida Honor Flight

Don’t miss the popular Buck Off Challenge, a family-friendly mechanical bull-riding competition that will take place Friday, March 13 at the Wellington National Golf Club.

The event features four-person teams. Riders are scored on their ability to stay on the bull while keeping one hand in the air at all times and the style of the ride. Higher scores may be achieved for character, team “spirit” and costumes. Prizes are awarded to the top three teams.

The entry fee is $200 per team, which includes a barbecue buffet dinner. A limited number of reserved seats are available at $50 for adults, $25 for children under 12. Price includes a barbecue dinner buffet.

General admission tickets are $10 each. A cash bar will be available. The event begins at 6:45 p.m. and practice rides, at $10 each, begin at 6 p.m.

Wellington National Golf Club is at 400 Binks Forest Dr. in Wellington.

Another practice time will be held Saturday, March 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the golf club, sponsored by Happy Endings Farm. All practice rides are $10 per person.

Both nights are open to the public to benefits the Stuart-based Southeast Florida Honor Flight, an all-volunteer, 501c3 non-profit organization that flies World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to honor their service and sacrifices.

Tickets may be purchased online at honorflightsefl.org. To register a team, call event director Bobbi Rottman at (561) 436-1165 or send an email to bobbi@equessolutions.com.

