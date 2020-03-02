‘Young Playwrights’ winning entries to be shown at Dramaworks

The results from Palm Beach Dramaworks’ 3rd annual Young Playwrights 10-Minute Play Contest are in, and the public is the winner!

Ten winning plays will take center stage at the Don and Ann Brown Theatre Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are free, but must be reserved at the box office by calling (561) 514-4042, ext. 2.

The contest was open to high school students throughout Palm Beach County and the winners were chosen by a group of theatre professionals.

The winning plays will be presented as staged readings, and the young playwrights will get to participate in the rehearsal process, where they will learn how professional playwrights, directors and actors work together to revise and strengthen their plays.

Immediately following the performances, the students will be recognized for their work and awarded a $250 prize. They will also receive a keepsake anthology of their ten plays.

The Don and Ann Brown Theatre is at 201 Clematis St. in downtown West Palm Beach.

