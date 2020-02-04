Royal Palm Beach hosts 13th Annual Kids Yard Sale

February 4, 2020
If your children are growing up and out of their clothes faster than you can keep up, the 13th Annual Kids Yard Sale in Royal Palm Beach is there to help.

Gather your kids’ outgrown clothes, discarded toys and everything else you can find hidden in the closet and bring it all to Veterans Park Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And if you’re in the market for items ranging from infant goods, clothing, toys and kids’ athletic gear at great prices, you’re in luck.

The event takes place in a relaxing park setting, complete with a Kids Fun Zone area featuring a bounce house and face painting. 

Veterans Park is at 1036 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. For more information on this event, call the Royal Palm Beach Sporting Center at 753-1232.

