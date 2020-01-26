Wellington Classic Brew Fest returns to Town Center Feb. 8th

The Wellington Classic Brew Fest returns for its second year to the Wellington Town Center, featuring unlimited sampling of more than 100 craft brews and hard ciders from Florida and beyond.

The event takes place Saturday, Feb. 8 from 3-6 p.m., with VIP ticket holders gaining access at 2 p.m.

Along with craft beer and hard cider, guests 21 and older will enjoy a variety of food trucks, live music and other entertainment.

General admission tickets are $45 in advance, $50 day of the event, and include an unlimited sampling commemorative pint glass.

VIP tickets will be on sale only through Feb. 7 for $65 and includes early admission, exclusive access to the VIP tent area and other perks.

To purchase Brew Fest tickets, go online to wellingtonclassicbrewfest.com.

Designated driver tickets will be sold for $10 and includes unlimited soda and water.

Attendees are encouraged to park at the Mall at Wellington Green and use the free shuttle service. Pick-up and drop-off will be in front of The Beauty and the Beeeef Burger Bar. Shuttles will run continuously from 1:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Participating breweries include Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, Clown Shoes Beer, Due South Brewing Company and Funky Buddha. For a complete list of brewers, go online to wellingtonclassicbrewfest.com.

Wellington Town Center is located at 12150 Forest Hill Blvd.

