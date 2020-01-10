Wellington’s Father Daughter Dance to be held Jan. 25

Fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers and all blends of families are invited to participate in Wellington’s Annual Father Daughter Dance to be held Saturday, Jan. 25.

It will be a night of memories and delight designed for daughters ages 5 to 14. The dance includes dinner, dessert, dancing, games, photos and more. Each couple will receive keepsakes to cherish the memories of this fun evening.

The theme for the dance is “A Night Under the Big Top.”

The event takes place at Village Park Gymnasium, 11700 Pierson Rd., from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Jan. 23 or until they are sold out.

Tickets may be purchased at the Village Park Gymnasium and the Wellington Community Center, 12150 Forest Hill Blvd. Cost is $50 per resident couple and $62.50 per non-resident couple. Additional tickets may be purchased for $20 per resident and $25 per non-resident.

For more information, call (561) 753-2484.

