Two-day boating safety course to be held in Lake Park

January 8, 2020
Need to brush up on your boating skills?

The Palm Beach Sail and Power Squadron and America’s Boating Club will host a two-day boating safety course Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19. 

The course will cover safety and emergency procedures, navigation, boat handling, anchoring, rules of the road, fueling and more. Passing a test at the end of the course will earn attendees the Florida boating safety education card, which is required by the state for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988 who operates a boat with 10 horsepower or more.

The course, which opens at 8 a.m. for registration, will be held at the Palm Beach Sail and Power Squadron headquarters at 1125 Old Dixie Hwy. in Lake Park. Cost is $70. 

For more information, call Rick Wood at (561) 542-1146.

