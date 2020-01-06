Wellington Tennis Center invites public to free Tennis Fun Day

Tennis anyone? The public is invited to come out for “Tennis Fun Day” at the Wellington Tennis Center, 3100 Lyons Rd., Saturday, Jan. 11 from noon to 2 p.m.

The free event will include games, drills and fun. Attendees will be able to experience Wellington’s new Net Generation Youth Tennis Program, designed for young tennis players of all skill levels. Children will be grouped in divisions by age.

Participants should dress in appropriate athletic attire including tennis shoes and bring adequate hydration and sunscreen. Attendees are also asked to bring their own tennis racquets.

For more information, call (561) 791-4775.

