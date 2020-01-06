Village of Wellington now offering volunteer opportunities for all ages

January 6, 2020
Looking for opportunities to volunteer and haven’t found the right fit? Consider volunteering for the Village of Wellington.

The Wellington Community Services Department has relaunched Volunteer Wellington, open to residents and non-residents of all ages. 

Volunteer opportunities include amphitheater helper, neighborhood parks, senior services and a teen community service group, to name a few.

To sign up, go online to wellingtonfl.gov/volunteer or call Gus Ponce at 791-4102. Those who sign up will be notified via email when volunteer opportunities become available.

