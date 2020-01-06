Executive Women of Palm Beaches honor scholarship recipients

Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation hosted its annual fall luncheon recently at the West Palm Beach Marriott. More than 100 members and guests attended the event that honored its 2019 scholarship recipients.

Twenty scholarships totaling $39,500 were awarded.

The 2019-2020 Lois Kwasman Community Impact Grant was also awarded to Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Palm Beach County and its Caps & Cribs Teen Mom Mentor Program. This one-on-one mentor program supports the educational, life, career and parenting goals of teen mothers in Palm Beach County.

The grant is for $20,000 and is dispersed over two years to local non-profit organizations whose programs are designed to assist young women ages eight to 24 in Palm Beach County who lack hope or need help in developing life skills.

To date, Executive Women of the Palm Beaches has awarded more than $350,000 through the grant program.

Pictured above: From left, Gigi Tylander, Donna Biase, Trixy Walker and Virginia Spencer present a check from the Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation to Best Foot Forward Foundation. Photo by Gina Fontana

