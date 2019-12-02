Village of Wellington expands programs for seniors

Wellington’s Community Services Department has recently expanded its senior programming, with programs ranging from health and wellness to recreational activities.

Classes are offered at the Wellington Community Center, 12150 Forest Hill Blvd., and Village Park, 11700 Pierson Rd. from Monday through Friday.

Free programs include Diabetes Self-Management, Senior Symposium Lunch & Learns, Technology Class and AARP Smart DriverTEK. Programs with a fee include Bingo, Watercolor and Senior Aerobics.

For a complete listing of classes, locations and times, go online to wellingtonfl.gov/seniors or pick up a flyer at the senior lounge located inside the Community Center.

Preregistration is required for all programs. To register for a class or for more information, call Jenifer Brito at (561) 791-4796.

