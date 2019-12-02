Mounts Botanical Garden to light up the night all month

Mounts Botanical Garden to light up the night throughout holiday season

December 2, 2019
Mounts Botanical Garden will once again be all a-twinkle over 12 sparkling evenings during the upcoming holiday season. 

Visitors to Mounts can witness thousands of jewel-toned lights illuminate and amplify the lush tropical foliage, majestic trees and signature structures along an easy-to-follow route throughout various garden areas. 

Mounts’ “Garden of Lights”  will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and  on Monday, Dec. 23 beginning Friday, Dec. 13 and running through Sunday, Dec. 29.

Highlights include the massive, interactive Stickwork installation, Signature Ridge, Butterfly Garden and the Trellis Tunnel. It’s a magical way to light up the holiday season for visitors of every age.

Cost is $8 for Mounts members; $12.50 for nonmembers and $5 for children 5-12.

Mounts Botanical Garden is at 531 N. Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

For more information, go online to mounts.org.

