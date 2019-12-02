League of Women Voters hosts talk on immigration crisis

The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County invites the public to a discussion titled, “Florida’s Immigration Crisis” Saturday, Dec. 7 at The Vista Center, 2300 N. Jog Rd. in West Palm Beach.

Panel members include Cheryl Little, executive director and co-founder of Americans for Immigrant Justice; Dr. Miriam Potocky, professor at Florida International University’s School of Social Work; and Maria Rodriguez, executive director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition

The free event takes place from 10:30 am to noon. Attendees are asked to RSVP online at lwvpbc.org.

