League of Women Voters to host talk on immigration

League of Women Voters hosts talk on immigration crisis

December 2, 2019
0 389
Share

The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County invites the public to a discussion titled, “Florida’s Immigration Crisis” Saturday, Dec. 7 at The Vista Center, 2300 N. Jog Rd. in West Palm Beach.

Panel members include Cheryl Little, executive director and co-founder of Americans for Immigrant Justice; Dr. Miriam Potocky, professor at Florida International University’s School of Social Work; and Maria Rodriguez, executive director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition

The free event takes place from 10:30 am to noon. Attendees are asked to RSVP online at lwvpbc.org.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Mounts Botanical Garden to light up the night throughout holiday season

Mounts Botanical Garden to light up the…

December 2, 2019
Photo of Forgotten Soldiers to host annual champagne brunch

Forgotten Soldiers to host annual champagne brunch

November 12, 2019
Photo of Bracelets now on sale for Wellington’s Fall Festival

Bracelets now on sale for Wellington’s Fall…

October 4, 2019
Photo of Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens to host free open house

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens to host free…

October 2, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close