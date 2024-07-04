16-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Fatal Shooting of Ex-Girlfriend’s Mother

According to police, a 16-year-old boy named Eli was arrested and charged with murder and other crimes for killing 38-year-old Eulalia. The boy shot Eulalia in the head while she was holding her 1-year-old baby. Fortunately, the baby was not hurt. Eulalia had life-threatening injuries when the police arrived and was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

The incident happened last week when Eli approached Eulalia, pulled out a handgun, and shot her in the head before running away. Neighbors identified him as the shooter. Eulalia was shot while standing in front of her house, holding her baby.

During the investigation, authorities found that Eli shot Eulalia because he was angry that her daughter broke up with him. He wanted revenge. The victim’s daughter had been in a relationship with Eli for nearly 10 months but ended it two months before the shooting.

Eli confessed to the shooting during an interview with investigators. He admitted he planned to kill one of his ex-girlfriend’s family members as revenge for their breakup. After shooting Eulalia, he fled the scene.